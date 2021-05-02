Swedish Orphan Biovitrum AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:BIOVF) Short Interest Up 37.8% in April

Swedish Orphan Biovitrum AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:BIOVF) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,920,600 shares, an increase of 37.8% from the March 31st total of 1,394,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 19,206.0 days.

OTCMKTS:BIOVF opened at $17.30 on Friday. Swedish Orphan Biovitrum AB has a twelve month low of $15.50 and a twelve month high of $30.00. The company has a market cap of $5.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.59 and a beta of 0.68. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.45 and a 200-day simple moving average of $18.17. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57.

Swedish Orphan Biovitrum AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:BIOVF) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.12. Swedish Orphan Biovitrum AB (publ) had a return on equity of 17.14% and a net margin of 19.77%. The business had revenue of $532.23 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $479.57 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Swedish Orphan Biovitrum AB will post 0.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Barclays restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Swedish Orphan Biovitrum AB (publ) in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on Swedish Orphan Biovitrum AB (publ) in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Swedish Orphan Biovitrum AB (publ) from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Danske downgraded Swedish Orphan Biovitrum AB (publ) from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 19th.

About Swedish Orphan Biovitrum AB (publ)

Swedish Orphan Biovitrum AB (publ), an integrated biotechnology company, researches, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals in the therapeutic areas of haematology, immunology, and genetic and metabolic diseases in Europe, North America, and internationally. It offers Alprolix for haemophilia B; Doptelet treatment of thrombocytopenia; Elocta for haemophilia A; Gamifant for hemophagocytic lymphohistiocytosis(HLH); Kineret for cryopyrin associated periodic syndrome, rheumatoid arthritis, and still's disease; Orfadin to treat hereditary tyrosinaemia type-1; and Synagis for serious lower respiratory tract infection.

