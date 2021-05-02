Symrise (OTCMKTS:SYIEY) Rating Reiterated by Berenberg Bank

Symrise (OTCMKTS:SYIEY)‘s stock had its “hold” rating restated by equities researchers at Berenberg Bank in a note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

SYIEY has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Redburn Partners cut Symrise from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Symrise in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Symrise from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “underweight” rating on shares of Symrise in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Symrise from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $38.00.

Symrise stock opened at $32.16 on Friday. Symrise has a 1-year low of $23.80 and a 1-year high of $35.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.93 and a quick ratio of 1.09. The stock has a market cap of $17.42 billion, a PE ratio of 52.72 and a beta of 0.80. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $31.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is $31.53.

Symrise Company Profile

Symrise AG develops, produces, and supplies fragrances, flavorings, cosmetic active ingredients and raw materials, and functional ingredients. It operates through three segments: Scent & Care, Flavor, and Nutrition. The Scent & Care segment develops, produces, and sells fragrance ingredients and compositions, cosmetic ingredients, and mint flavors, as well as specific application processes for such substances.

