T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW) Shares Sold by Whittier Trust Co.

Whittier Trust Co. lowered its holdings in T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW) by 3.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,028 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 200 shares during the quarter. Whittier Trust Co.’s holdings in T. Rowe Price Group were worth $862,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in T. Rowe Price Group in the first quarter valued at $27,000. Montag A & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in T. Rowe Price Group in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Ellevest Inc. raised its position in T. Rowe Price Group by 435.0% in the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 214 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares during the period. Bogart Wealth LLC raised its position in T. Rowe Price Group by 260.0% in the first quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 216 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares during the period. Finally, Peconic Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Group in the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Institutional investors own 69.48% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Barclays boosted their price objective on T. Rowe Price Group from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 25th. Credit Suisse Group downgraded T. Rowe Price Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $179.00 to $181.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research downgraded T. Rowe Price Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $191.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Saturday. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded T. Rowe Price Group from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $134.00 to $170.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on T. Rowe Price Group from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $166.36.

Shares of NASDAQ TROW opened at $179.20 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $175.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $157.71. T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $105.56 and a 1-year high of $183.05. The company has a market cap of $40.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.15.

T. Rowe Price Group (NASDAQ:TROW) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The asset manager reported $3.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.92 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $1.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.79 billion. T. Rowe Price Group had a return on equity of 30.52% and a net margin of 35.92%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 24.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.87 EPS. Analysts anticipate that T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. will post 9.23 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 16th were given a dividend of $1.08 per share. This is a boost from T. Rowe Price Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. This represents a $4.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 15th. T. Rowe Price Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 53.53%.

In other news, CEO William J. Stromberg sold 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.78, for a total transaction of $1,564,020.00. Also, President W. Sharps Robert sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.75, for a total value of $1,060,500.00. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 472,138 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $83,450,391.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

T. Rowe Price Group, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to individuals, institutional investors, retirement plans, financial intermediaries, and institutions. It launches and manages equity and fixed income mutual funds. The firm invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe.

