Take-Two Interactive Software (NASDAQ:TTWO) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Take-Two Interactive Software (NASDAQ:TTWO) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report published on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has $183.00 price target on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Take Two is benefiting from portfolio strength and solid increase in recurrent consumer spending. Digital revenues are growing on solid demand for Grand Theft Auto (GTA) Online and GTA V, NBA 2K20 and NBA 2K21, Red Dead Redemption 2 and Red Dead Online, Borderlands 3, Sid Meier’s Civilization VI, Social Point’s mobile offerings, the WWE series, and the Mafia: Definitive Editions and Mafia: Trilogy. The company’s portfolio strength and expansion with the release of Ancestors: The Humankind Odyssey and The Outer Worlds are key catalysts for the long haul. However, strong competition from the likes of EA and Activision Blizzard is a significant headwind. Shares have underperformed the industry year-to-date.”

TTWO has been the topic of several other research reports. Cowen increased their target price on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from $213.00 to $229.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from $205.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Raymond James initiated coverage on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software in a research note on Monday, January 25th. They issued a market perform rating on the stock. Wedbush raised their price target on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from $210.00 to $226.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from $200.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $199.72.

Shares of TTWO opened at $175.38 on Wednesday. Take-Two Interactive Software has a twelve month low of $119.22 and a twelve month high of $214.91. The company has a market cap of $20.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.46, a P/E/G ratio of 3.91 and a beta of 0.62. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $176.43 and its 200-day simple moving average is $183.62.

Take-Two Interactive Software (NASDAQ:TTWO) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, February 7th. The company reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.29. Take-Two Interactive Software had a net margin of 14.10% and a return on equity of 27.32%. The business had revenue of $814.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $752.76 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.63 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Take-Two Interactive Software will post 4.26 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Strauss Zelnick sold 270,984 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.90, for a total value of $49,562,973.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 1.09% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Wambolt & Associates LLC acquired a new stake in Take-Two Interactive Software in the 4th quarter worth approximately $395,000. ADAMCAPITAL Gestao de Recursos Ltda. boosted its stake in Take-Two Interactive Software by 81.6% in the 4th quarter. ADAMCAPITAL Gestao de Recursos Ltda. now owns 136,738 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,413,000 after purchasing an additional 61,452 shares in the last quarter. Burney Co. acquired a new stake in Take-Two Interactive Software in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $550,000. Bfsg LLC boosted its stake in Take-Two Interactive Software by 61.9% in the 4th quarter. Bfsg LLC now owns 12,484 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,594,000 after purchasing an additional 4,774 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in Take-Two Interactive Software by 132.0% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 44,905 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,331,000 after purchasing an additional 25,553 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.97% of the company’s stock.

Take-Two Interactive Software Company Profile

Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc develops, publishes, and markets interactive entertainment solutions for consumers worldwide. The company offers its products under the Rockstar Games and 2K labels, as well as under Private Division and Social Point labels. It develops and publishes action/adventure products under the Grand Theft Auto, Max Payne, Midnight Club, and Red Dead Redemption names; and offers episodes, content, and virtual currency.

