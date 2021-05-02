Talos Energy Inc. (NYSE:TALO) Shares Acquired by State of Alaska Department of Revenue

State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its position in Talos Energy Inc. (NYSE:TALO) by 17.8% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 21,426 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,240 shares during the quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in Talos Energy were worth $257,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of TALO. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Talos Energy by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 123,258 shares of the company’s stock valued at $796,000 after purchasing an additional 5,930 shares during the period. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new position in Talos Energy during the fourth quarter valued at about $265,000. Comerica Bank grew its holdings in Talos Energy by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 25,202 shares of the company’s stock worth $245,000 after acquiring an additional 1,227 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new stake in Talos Energy in the fourth quarter worth about $145,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Talos Energy by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 99,499 shares of the company’s stock worth $820,000 after acquiring an additional 3,408 shares in the last quarter. 97.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Talos Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $14.83.

In related news, major shareholder Apollo Management Holdings Gp, sold 156,584 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.32, for a total value of $2,242,282.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.25% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE:TALO opened at $11.19 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.29 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $914.31 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -65.82 and a beta of 3.15. Talos Energy Inc. has a 1-year low of $5.39 and a 1-year high of $16.81. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78.

Talos Energy (NYSE:TALO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 9th. The company reported ($5.73) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.27) by ($5.46). The firm had revenue of $175.71 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $185.55 million. Talos Energy had a negative net margin of 5.36% and a positive return on equity of 1.20%. Equities analysts predict that Talos Energy Inc. will post -1.05 earnings per share for the current year.

Talos Energy Company Profile

Talos Energy Inc, an independent exploration and production company, focuses on the exploration and production of oil and natural gas properties in the United States Gulf of Mexico and offshore Mexico. As of December 31, 2020, the company had proved reserves of 163.0 million barrels of oil equivalent, consisting of 109,307 thousand barrels of crude oil, 257,208 million cubic feet of natural gas, and 10,858 thousand barrels of crude oil.

