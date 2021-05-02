Taoping (NASDAQ:TAOP) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Taoping (NASDAQ:TAOP) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Friday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of – for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $40 million-$50 million.

Shares of NASDAQ:TAOP traded down $0.20 during trading on Friday, hitting $6.86. 3,251,373 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,562,959. Taoping has a 52 week low of $1.86 and a 52 week high of $16.86. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $8.89 and a 200-day moving average price of $5.18.

Get Taoping alerts:

Taoping Company Profile

Taoping Inc provides cloud-based platform, resource sharing, and big data solutions to the Chinese new media, education residential community management, and elevator Internet of Things (IoT) industries in the People's Republic of China. The company operates in two segments, Cloud-based Technology and Traditional Information Technology.

Featured Story: The role of implied volatility with call option volume

Receive News & Ratings for Taoping Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Taoping and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.