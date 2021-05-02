Tarbox Family Office Inc. Grows Holdings in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB)

Tarbox Family Office Inc. increased its holdings in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB) by 5.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,402 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 402 shares during the period. Tarbox Family Office Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF were worth $390,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in IUSB. MBE Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. MBE Wealth Management LLC now owns 21,276 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,161,000 after acquiring an additional 186 shares during the period. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 23,159 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,264,000 after acquiring an additional 197 shares during the period. Gemmer Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 13.8% in the fourth quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC now owns 1,657 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,000 after acquiring an additional 201 shares during the period. WealthShield Partners LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC now owns 6,138 shares of the company’s stock valued at $335,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Portfolio Partners LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. Private Portfolio Partners LLC now owns 5,805 shares of the company’s stock worth $317,000 after purchasing an additional 267 shares in the last quarter.

IUSB stock traded up $0.07 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $53.08. 6,077,779 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,356,201. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $52.89 and a 200-day moving average price of $53.86. iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF has a 52-week low of $52.48 and a 52-week high of $55.19.

