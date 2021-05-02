Tarbox Family Office Inc. Has $3.19 Million Stock Holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (BATS:JPST)

Tarbox Family Office Inc. decreased its position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (BATS:JPST) by 25.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 62,830 shares of the company’s stock after selling 21,005 shares during the period. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF accounts for 0.6% of Tarbox Family Office Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest position. Tarbox Family Office Inc.’s holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF were worth $3,189,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 9,503.4% during the 4th quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 955,825 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,546,000 after acquiring an additional 945,872 shares during the last quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 19.4% during the 4th quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC now owns 5,573,123 shares of the company’s stock valued at $283,058,000 after purchasing an additional 905,116 shares in the last quarter. Foster & Motley Inc. grew its position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 1,527.0% in the 4th quarter. Foster & Motley Inc. now owns 960,872 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,803,000 after purchasing an additional 901,814 shares during the period. Destination Wealth Management bought a new stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,907,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 16,609,196 shares of the company’s stock worth $843,581,000 after acquiring an additional 537,343 shares during the period.

Shares of JPST stock traded up $0.01 on Friday, hitting $50.76. 2,155,462 shares of the stock were exchanged. The business has a fifty day moving average of $50.74 and a 200-day moving average of $50.78.

