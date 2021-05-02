Tattooed Chef, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTCF) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $46.40 Million

Analysts expect Tattooed Chef, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTCF) to post $46.40 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Tattooed Chef’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $44.80 million to $48.00 million. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Friday, May 7th.

On average, analysts expect that Tattooed Chef will report full-year sales of $224.20 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $222.40 million to $226.00 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $305.10 million, with estimates ranging from $299.20 million to $311.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Tattooed Chef.

Tattooed Chef (NASDAQ:TTCF) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 10th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $39.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $39.50 million.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Tattooed Chef from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 16th.

In other news, Director Daniel James Williamson acquired 250,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 15th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $10.00 per share, for a total transaction of $2,500,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 257,471 shares in the company, valued at $2,574,710. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Salvatore Galletti sold 800,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.00, for a total value of $8,000,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 31,266,210 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $312,662,100. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 21.65% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Inspire Advisors LLC bought a new position in Tattooed Chef during the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC bought a new position in Tattooed Chef during the fourth quarter valued at about $178,000. Creative Planning bought a new position in Tattooed Chef during the fourth quarter valued at about $203,000. Weatherly Asset Management L. P. bought a new position in Tattooed Chef during the fourth quarter valued at about $229,000. Finally, Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. bought a new position in Tattooed Chef during the first quarter valued at about $212,000. Institutional investors own 7.37% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TTCF traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $17.70. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 921,311 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,078,970. The business has a fifty day moving average of $19.24 and a 200 day moving average of $20.59. Tattooed Chef has a 1 year low of $10.33 and a 1 year high of $28.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.05 and a quick ratio of 0.05.

About Tattooed Chef

Tattooed Chef, Inc, a plant-based food company, produces and sells a portfolio of frozen foods. It supplies plant-based products to retailers in the United States. The company offers ready-to-cook bowls, zucchini spirals, riced cauliflower, acai and smoothie bowls, cauliflower crust pizza, and plant-based burgers.

