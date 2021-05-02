TB SA Acquisition Corp’s Quiet Period Set To End Tomorrow (NASDAQ:TBSAU)

TB SA Acquisition’s (NASDAQ:TBSAU) quiet period will end on Monday, May 3rd. TB SA Acquisition had issued 20,000,000 shares in its public offering on March 23rd. The total size of the offering was $200,000,000 based on an initial share price of $10.00. During TB SA Acquisition’s quiet period, insiders and any underwriters involved in the IPO are prevented from issuing any earnings forecasts or research reports for the company because of regulations issued by the Securities and Exchange Commission. Following the end of the company’s quiet period, the brokerages that served as underwriters will likely initiate research coverage on the company.

Shares of NASDAQ TBSAU opened at $9.93 on Friday. TB SA Acquisition has a fifty-two week low of $9.71 and a fifty-two week high of $9.97.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in TB SA Acquisition stock. Deltec Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of TB SA Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:TBSAU) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 100,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $985,000.

About TB SA Acquisition

