TD Securities Increases Allied Properties Real Estate Investment (TSE:AP.UN) Price Target to C$48.00

Allied Properties Real Estate Investment (TSE:AP.UN) had its price objective upped by analysts at TD Securities from C$47.00 to C$48.00 in a report released on Friday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock. TD Securities’ target price suggests a potential upside of 12.54% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on AP.UN. Raymond James restated an “outperform” rating and issued a C$48.00 price objective on shares of Allied Properties Real Estate Investment in a research report on Thursday. Scotiabank lifted their target price on shares of Allied Properties Real Estate Investment from C$47.50 to C$48.00 in a research note on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a C$50.00 price objective on shares of Allied Properties Real Estate Investment in a research note on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Allied Properties Real Estate Investment from C$42.25 to C$44.50 in a report on Friday. Finally, CIBC upped their target price on shares of Allied Properties Real Estate Investment from C$43.00 to C$44.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Allied Properties Real Estate Investment presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$47.21.

Get Allied Properties Real Estate Investment alerts:

Shares of AP.UN stock opened at C$42.65 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is C$41.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$38.64. The firm has a market cap of C$5.43 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.61. Allied Properties Real Estate Investment has a 1 year low of C$31.50 and a 1 year high of C$44.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 47.10, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a current ratio of 0.36.

In other news, Director Gordon R. Cunningham acquired 5,000 shares of Allied Properties Real Estate Investment stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 29th. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$41.31 per share, with a total value of C$206,550.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 17,246 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$712,432.26. Also, Director Michael R. Emory purchased 1,458 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 18th. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$35.87 per share, for a total transaction of C$52,298.46. Following the purchase, the director now owns 228,281 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$8,188,439.47.

About Allied Properties Real Estate Investment

Allied is a leading owner, manager and developer of (i) distinctive urban workspace in Canada's major cities and (ii) network-dense urban data centres in Toronto that form Canada's hub for global connectivity. Allied's business is providing knowledge-based organizations with distinctive urban environments for creativity and connectivity.

Featured Article: What is the S&P/ASX 200 Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allied Properties Real Estate Investment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.