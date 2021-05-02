TD Securities Increases Loblaw Companies (OTCMKTS:LBLCF) Price Target to $76.00

Loblaw Companies (OTCMKTS:LBLCF) had its price target boosted by stock analysts at TD Securities from $70.00 to $76.00 in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “hold” rating on the stock. TD Securities’ price target would indicate a potential upside of 37.09% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Desjardins dropped their target price on shares of Loblaw Companies from $70.00 to $69.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Loblaw Companies from $91.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 16th. National Bank Financial reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Loblaw Companies in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Scotiabank dropped their target price on shares of Loblaw Companies from $76.00 to $72.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Finally, CIBC lowered their price target on shares of Loblaw Companies from $82.00 to $78.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $77.80.

OTCMKTS:LBLCF opened at $55.44 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $55.03 and a 200-day moving average price of $51.35. Loblaw Companies has a 12 month low of $43.27 and a 12 month high of $56.69.

Loblaw Companies Limited, a food and pharmacy company, engages in the grocery, pharmacy, health and beauty, apparel, general merchandise, financial services, and wireless mobile products and services businesses in Canada. It operates in two segments, Retail and Financial Services. The Retail segment operates corporate and franchise-owned retail food, and associate-owned drug stores.

