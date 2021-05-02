TD Securities Raises TFI International (NASDAQ:TFII) Price Target to $125.00

TFI International (NASDAQ:TFII) had its price target upped by TD Securities from $110.00 to $125.00 in a research report released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. TD Securities currently has a buy rating on the stock.

TFII has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of TFI International from $92.00 to $102.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday. Scotiabank raised their price target on shares of TFI International from $106.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of TFI International from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. UBS Group downgraded shares of TFI International from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of TFI International from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $78.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $91.29.

Get TFI International alerts:

TFII opened at $87.65 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $75.88 and its 200-day moving average is $61.83. TFI International has a 52-week low of $24.39 and a 52-week high of $88.31. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

TFI International (NASDAQ:TFII) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.09. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that TFI International will post 3.23 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st were issued a dividend of $0.2324 per share. This is an increase from TFI International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $0.93 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.06%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TFII. Private Capital Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of TFI International during the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Baskin Financial Services Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of TFI International by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Baskin Financial Services Inc. now owns 542,315 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,894,000 after acquiring an additional 17,541 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of TFI International by 26.1% during the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 55,427 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,845,000 after acquiring an additional 11,466 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its holdings in shares of TFI International by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 38,553 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,979,000 after acquiring an additional 885 shares during the period. Finally, FDx Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of TFI International during the fourth quarter valued at $601,000. 43.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About TFI International

TFI International Inc provides transportation and logistics services in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company operates through Package and Courier, Less-Than-Truckload (LTL), Truckload (TL), and Logistics segments. The Package and Courier segment engages in the pickup, transport, and delivery of items.

Featured Story: What is the QQQ ETF?

Receive News & Ratings for TFI International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TFI International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.