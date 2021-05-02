TD Securities Trims CyrusOne (NASDAQ:CONE) Target Price to $88.00

CyrusOne (NASDAQ:CONE) had its price objective reduced by equities researchers at TD Securities from $92.00 to $88.00 in a report issued on Friday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock. TD Securities’ target price would suggest a potential upside of 20.83% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on CONE. Raymond James cut CyrusOne from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of CyrusOne in a research report on Friday, March 19th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of CyrusOne from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on CyrusOne in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. They set an “in-line” rating and a $70.00 target price for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded CyrusOne from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $82.08.

Shares of CyrusOne stock opened at $72.83 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $69.90 and a 200 day moving average of $70.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 1.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -280.10, a PEG ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 0.46. CyrusOne has a fifty-two week low of $61.64 and a fifty-two week high of $86.77.

CyrusOne (NASDAQ:CONE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.98 by ($0.83). CyrusOne had a negative net margin of 2.91% and a positive return on equity of 1.23%. The company had revenue of $298.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $271.57 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.97 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 21.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that CyrusOne will post 3.87 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Buckley Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of CyrusOne during the first quarter worth about $301,000. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL grew its stake in CyrusOne by 34.5% during the 1st quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 116,300 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $7,876,000 after buying an additional 29,800 shares during the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new position in CyrusOne during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its position in CyrusOne by 4,233.3% during the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,210 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $151,000 after buying an additional 2,159 shares during the period. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its stake in CyrusOne by 42.4% in the first quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 816 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 243 shares during the last quarter. 98.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CyrusOne Company Profile

CyrusOne (NASDAQ: CONE) is a premier global REIT specializing in design, construction and operation of more than 50 high-performance data centers worldwide. The Company provides mission-critical facilities that ensure the continued operation of IT infrastructure for approximately 1,000 customers, including approximately 200 Fortune 1000 companies.

