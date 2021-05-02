TE Connectivity (NYSE:TEL) Given New $158.00 Price Target at Royal Bank of Canada

TE Connectivity (NYSE:TEL) had its target price lifted by Royal Bank of Canada from $149.00 to $158.00 in a research note released on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the electronics maker’s stock.

TEL has been the subject of several other research reports. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on TE Connectivity from $156.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday. Oppenheimer increased their price target on shares of TE Connectivity from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of TE Connectivity from $127.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Loop Capital increased their target price on TE Connectivity from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, Truist lifted their price target on TE Connectivity from $139.00 to $1,315.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $216.40.

Shares of NYSE:TEL opened at $134.47 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $131.26 and a 200 day moving average of $122.21. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The stock has a market cap of $44.41 billion, a P/E ratio of -186.76, a P/E/G ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.41. TE Connectivity has a 12 month low of $66.61 and a 12 month high of $138.25.

TE Connectivity (NYSE:TEL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The electronics maker reported $1.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $3.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.52 billion. TE Connectivity had a negative net margin of 1.98% and a positive return on equity of 14.86%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 17.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.29 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that TE Connectivity will post 5.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.49%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 17th. TE Connectivity’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 45.07%.

In other TE Connectivity news, Director Terrence R. Curtin sold 70,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.75, for a total transaction of $8,974,437.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 125,219 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,996,727.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Tim Murphy sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.19, for a total value of $610,950.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 14,741 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,801,202.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 250,295 shares of company stock worth $32,465,536. 0.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its position in TE Connectivity by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 9,833,724 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,190,569,000 after purchasing an additional 90,124 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of TE Connectivity during the fourth quarter valued at about $732,174,000. Boston Partners raised its stake in TE Connectivity by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 3,894,358 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $471,490,000 after buying an additional 56,128 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in TE Connectivity by 39.6% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,235,044 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $391,666,000 after buying an additional 918,373 shares during the period. Finally, Winslow Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in TE Connectivity during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $246,392,000. 91.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About TE Connectivity

TE Connectivity Ltd. engages in the design and manufacture of connectivity and sensors solutions. It operates through the following segments: Transportation, Industrial, and Communications Solutions. The Transportation Solutions segment offers products that are used in the automotive, commercial transportation, and sensors markets.

