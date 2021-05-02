Teck Resources (TSE:TECK.B) Earns Outperform Rating from Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada restated their outperform rating on shares of Teck Resources (TSE:TECK.B) in a research report released on Thursday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have a C$35.00 target price on the stock.

TECK.B has been the subject of several other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Teck Resources from C$36.00 to C$35.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Citigroup increased their price target on Teck Resources from C$26.00 to C$34.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. Eight Capital lifted their price target on Teck Resources to C$35.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Teck Resources to C$34.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. Finally, TD Securities lifted their target price on Teck Resources from C$30.00 to C$34.00 and gave the stock an action list buy rating in a research note on Friday, February 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of C$30.06.

Get Teck Resources alerts:

Shares of TECK.B stock opened at C$26.01 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 38.06, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 0.55. The firm has a 50-day moving average of C$26.02 and a 200-day moving average of C$23.56. Teck Resources has a one year low of C$11.01 and a one year high of C$29.81. The company has a market cap of C$13.82 billion and a P/E ratio of -16.06.

About Teck Resources

Teck Resources Limited researches, explores for, develops, and produces natural resources in the Asia Pacific, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through five segments: Steelmaking, Coal, Copper, Zinc, Energy, and Corporate. The company's principal products include steelmaking coal; copper concentrates and refined copper cathodes; refined zinc and zinc concentrates; energy products, such as bitumen; and lead concentrates.

Recommended Story: What is the cash asset ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for Teck Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teck Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.