Telcoin Hits 1-Day Trading Volume of $38.82 Million (TEL)

Telcoin (CURRENCY:TEL) traded 6.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on May 2nd. Telcoin has a total market cap of $644.20 million and approximately $38.82 million worth of Telcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Telcoin has traded 122.9% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Telcoin coin can currently be purchased for $0.0126 or 0.00000022 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Telcoin alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $39.56 or 0.00069635 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $11.17 or 0.00019659 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001760 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $41.03 or 0.00072208 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $496.05 or 0.00873070 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $54.82 or 0.00096487 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $26.99 or 0.00047498 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4,928.84 or 0.08675048 BTC.

About Telcoin

Telcoin is a coin. Its launch date was November 11th, 2017. Telcoin’s total supply is 100,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 51,270,110,195 coins. Telcoin’s official message board is medium.com/@telcoin. The Reddit community for Telcoin is /r/telcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Telcoin’s official Twitter account is @telcoin_team and its Facebook page is accessible here. Telcoin’s official website is www.telco.in.

According to CryptoCompare, “Telcoin is an Ethereum-based ERC20 token that will be distributed and accepted by telecom operators. “

Buying and Selling Telcoin

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Telcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Telcoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Telcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Telcoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Telcoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.