Tele2 AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:TLTZY) Downgraded to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Tele2 AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:TLTZY) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Saturday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Tele2 AB provides telecommunication services to residential and business customers. The Company offers mobile services, fixed broadband and telephony, data network services and content services. It operates primarily in Sweden, the Netherlands, Kazakhstan, Croatia, Lithuania, Latvia, Estonia, Austria, Germany and internationally. Tele2 AB is based in Stockholm, Sweden. “

TLTZY has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Berenberg Bank cut shares of Tele2 AB (publ) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley reiterated an equal weight rating on shares of Tele2 AB (publ) in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Barclays reiterated an equal weight rating on shares of Tele2 AB (publ) in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an overweight rating on shares of Tele2 AB (publ) in a research report on Friday. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $7.75.

Shares of TLTZY stock opened at $6.39 on Friday. Tele2 AB has a 52-week low of $5.83 and a 52-week high of $7.49. The stock has a market cap of $8.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.35 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 0.65. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $6.83 and a 200-day moving average of $6.58.

Tele2 AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:TLTZY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Tele2 AB (publ) had a net margin of 4.94% and a return on equity of 11.80%. The company had revenue of $799.80 million during the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Tele2 AB will post 0.34 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 26th will be given a $0.6729 dividend. This represents a yield of 10.85%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 23rd. Tele2 AB (publ)’s payout ratio is presently 65.00%.

Tele2 AB (publ), a telecom operator, provides telecommunication services for residential and business customers. The company offers mobile voice telephony, handset data, and messaging services, as well as value-added services, such as handset insurance, antivirus, and content services; mobile broadband services; and fixed voice and broadband, TV, and fixed and mobile telephony services.

