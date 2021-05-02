Telia Company AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:TLSNY) Raised to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Telia Company AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:TLSNY) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has $9.25 price target on the technology company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Telia Company AB provides network access and telecommunication services. The company also offers mobile and broadband; and fixed services, including telephony, data and TV services. It operates primarily in Sweden and Europe. Telia Company AB, formerly known as TeliaSonera AB, is headquartered in Stockholm, Sweden. “

TLSNY has been the subject of several other reports. Berenberg Bank restated a sell rating on shares of Telia Company AB (publ) in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Telia Company AB (publ) from a neutral rating to an underweight rating in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. Barclays restated an overweight rating on shares of Telia Company AB (publ) in a research report on Monday, February 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Telia Company AB (publ) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an underweight rating on shares of Telia Company AB (publ) in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Telia Company AB (publ) presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $9.25.

TLSNY opened at $8.23 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $16.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.41 and a beta of 0.38. Telia Company AB has a 52-week low of $6.23 and a 52-week high of $9.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.05. The business’s fifty day moving average is $8.62 and its 200-day moving average is $8.39.

Telia Company AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:TLSNY) last released its earnings results on Friday, January 29th. The technology company reported ($1.39) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Telia Company AB (publ) had a return on equity of 3.78% and a net margin of 3.45%. The company had revenue of $2.73 billion for the quarter. On average, research analysts predict that Telia Company AB will post 0.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 4th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 14th will be given a dividend of $0.166 per share. This is an increase from Telia Company AB (publ)’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 13th. Telia Company AB (publ)’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 91.89%.

Telia Company AB (publ) provides communication services in Sweden, Finland, Norway, Denmark, Lithuania, and Estonia. The company offers mobile, broadband, television, and fixed telephony services to businesses, individuals, families, and communities. It is also involved in the broadcasting and content activities; and financing business.

