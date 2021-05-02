Tempur Sealy International (NYSE:TPX) PT Raised to $50.00

Tempur Sealy International (NYSE:TPX) had its price target hoisted by Truist Securities from $45.00 to $50.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports. Truist Securities’ target price would indicate a potential upside of 31.10% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Truist boosted their target price on shares of Tempur Sealy International from $45.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Friday. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Tempur Sealy International in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $38.00 price objective for the company. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Tempur Sealy International from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Zacks Investment Research raised Tempur Sealy International from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $36.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 18th. Finally, KeyCorp increased their target price on Tempur Sealy International from $41.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Tempur Sealy International currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $37.25.

Get Tempur Sealy International alerts:

Shares of NYSE:TPX opened at $38.14 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $38.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is $30.56. The company has a market cap of $7.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 2.02. Tempur Sealy International has a 12-month low of $11.66 and a 12-month high of $41.03. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.34.

Tempur Sealy International (NYSE:TPX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.12. Tempur Sealy International had a return on equity of 106.94% and a net margin of 7.17%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Tempur Sealy International will post 1.75 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Tempur Sealy International news, EVP Steven H. Rusing sold 14,587 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.60, for a total value of $577,645.20. Also, EVP David Montgomery sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.50, for a total value of $1,675,000.00. In the last quarter, insiders sold 236,672 shares of company stock worth $8,839,624. 3.14% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Westbourne Investment Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Tempur Sealy International by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Westbourne Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 40,020 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,463,000 after buying an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its position in shares of Tempur Sealy International by 1.2% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 39,646 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,538,000 after purchasing an additional 458 shares during the period. Centaurus Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Tempur Sealy International by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 50,148 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,833,000 after purchasing an additional 519 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Tempur Sealy International by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 33,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,239,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its position in shares of Tempur Sealy International by 300.0% in the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,056 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 792 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 23.04% of the company’s stock.

About Tempur Sealy International

Tempur Sealy International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes bedding products in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It provides mattresses, foundations and adjustable foundations, and adjustable bases, as well as other products comprising pillows, mattress covers, sheets, cushions, and various other accessories and comfort products under the TEMPUR, Tempur-Pedic, Sealy, Comfort Revolution, and Stearns & Foster brands.

Recommended Story: What is a Market Correction?

Receive News & Ratings for Tempur Sealy International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tempur Sealy International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.