Tenet Healthcare Co. (NYSE:THC) to Post Q2 2021 Earnings of $0.94 Per Share, Truist Securiti Forecasts

Tenet Healthcare Co. (NYSE:THC) – Equities researchers at Truist Securiti issued their Q2 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Tenet Healthcare in a research report issued on Tuesday, April 27th. Truist Securiti analyst D. Macdonald expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.94 for the quarter. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for Tenet Healthcare’s Q3 2021 earnings at $0.94 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $1.62 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $4.80 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $5.30 EPS.

THC has been the subject of several other reports. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Tenet Healthcare from $58.00 to $65.00 in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Truist upped their target price on Tenet Healthcare from $56.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Tenet Healthcare from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $27.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Truist Securities raised their target price on shares of Tenet Healthcare from $56.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Tenet Healthcare from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $51.58.

THC stock opened at $59.26 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $53.60 and a 200-day moving average of $43.82. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.31 billion, a P/E ratio of -455.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.49 and a beta of 2.66. Tenet Healthcare has a 12 month low of $15.19 and a 12 month high of $61.24.

Tenet Healthcare (NYSE:THC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The company reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.50. The company had revenue of $4.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.73 billion. Tenet Healthcare had a positive return on equity of 82.39% and a negative net margin of 0.07%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.28 earnings per share.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Tenet Healthcare by 13.7% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,785,117 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,483,000 after purchasing an additional 215,600 shares during the last quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC bought a new stake in Tenet Healthcare during the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Sei Investments Co. lifted its stake in shares of Tenet Healthcare by 15.4% in the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 492,803 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,072,000 after buying an additional 65,786 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tenet Healthcare during the third quarter valued at approximately $272,000. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC bought a new position in Tenet Healthcare in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $80,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.13% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO Daniel J. Cancelmi sold 143,602 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.29, for a total value of $7,939,754.58. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 399,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,088,355. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Glenview Capital Management, L sold 2,500,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.30, for a total transaction of $133,250,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 2,836,392 shares of company stock worth $151,959,533. 1.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Tenet Healthcare Company Profile

Tenet Healthcare Corporation operates as a diversified healthcare services company. The company operates in three segments: Hospital Operations and Other, Ambulatory Care, and Conifer. Its general hospitals offer acute care services, operating and recovery rooms, radiology and respiratory therapy services, clinical laboratories, and pharmacies.

