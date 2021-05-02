TENT (TENT) Hits Market Cap of $4.28 Million

TENT (CURRENCY:TENT) traded up 2.1% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on May 2nd. During the last week, TENT has traded up 25.4% against the U.S. dollar. One TENT coin can currently be purchased for $0.12 or 0.00000214 BTC on popular exchanges. TENT has a total market cap of $4.28 million and $291,426.00 worth of TENT was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get TENT alerts:

Zcash (ZEC) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $247.51 or 0.00431438 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $95.97 or 0.00167284 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $121.60 or 0.00211959 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.28 or 0.00012685 BTC.

Komodo (KMD) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.76 or 0.00004805 BTC.

RedFOX Labs (RFOX) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000406 BTC.

Flux (FLUX) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000289 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded down 14.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0022 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0090 or 0.00000016 BTC.

Zel (ZEL) traded 14% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000252 BTC.

About TENT

TENT (CRYPTO:TENT) is a mPoW coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. It was first traded on December 22nd, 2017. TENT’s total supply is 34,910,960 coins and its circulating supply is 34,833,868 coins. TENT’s official Twitter account is @tentpay. The official website for TENT is tent.app. The Reddit community for TENT is https://reddit.com/r/SnowGem and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “TENT is a cryptocurrency project focused on privacy, security, and ease of use. Formed originally by SnowGem Foundation as SnowGem (XSG) in 2017, has been working to provide the product features set out in its roadmap with the guidance of its community.. TENT have implemented the Masternode Proof-of-Work (mPoW) system, TENT Secure, that uses existing TENT Masternodes to secure the blockchain and helps prevent 51% attacks from being successful. TENT Coin is based on Bitcoin protocol with zkSNARKS technology support, essentially zero-knowledge cryptography — the concept of one party proving to another party that they know a specific set of information without exposing any knowledge other than what they have said. “

Buying and Selling TENT

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as TENT directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade TENT should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase TENT using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for TENT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for TENT and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.