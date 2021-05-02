Terex (NYSE:TEX) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.34 EPS

Terex (NYSE:TEX) released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The industrial products company reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.34, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Terex had a negative net margin of 0.12% and a positive return on equity of 2.35%. Terex updated its FY 2021 guidance to 2.350-2.550 EPS and its FY21 guidance to $2.65-2.85 EPS.

TEX stock opened at $46.99 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 2.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.28 billion, a PE ratio of -783.17 and a beta of 1.55. Terex has a twelve month low of $11.54 and a twelve month high of $50.09. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $46.22 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $37.43.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 5th were issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 4th. Terex’s payout ratio is presently 14.77%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on TEX shares. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Terex from $50.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Terex from $40.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of Terex from $47.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Terex from $46.00 to $55.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Terex from $43.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $42.88.

In other news, CFO John D. Sheehan sold 42,500 shares of Terex stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $1,700,000.00. Also, VP Amy George sold 10,000 shares of Terex stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.00, for a total value of $470,000.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 98,232 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,616,904. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 168,104 shares of company stock valued at $6,969,687 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

Terex Company Profile

Terex Corporation manufactures and sells aerial work platforms and materials processing machinery worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Aerial Work Platforms (AWP) and Materials Processing (MP). The AWP segment designs, manufactures, services, and markets aerial work platform equipment, utility equipment, and telehandlers principally under the Terex and Genie brand names.

