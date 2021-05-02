Terra (LUNA) Market Cap Hits $6.76 Billion

Terra (CURRENCY:LUNA) traded up 5% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on May 2nd. Terra has a market capitalization of $6.76 billion and $348.61 million worth of Terra was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Terra has traded down 1.8% against the US dollar. One Terra coin can currently be bought for $17.30 or 0.00030503 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tezos (XTZ) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.62 or 0.00009915 BTC.

Dimension Chain (EON) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00001074 BTC.

Umbrella Network (UMB) traded down 11.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.70 or 0.00001237 BTC.

Adshares (ADS) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00000690 BTC.

Apex (CPX) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0057 or 0.00000012 BTC.

Golos Blockchain (GLS) traded down 13.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Luna Coin (LUNA) traded down 13.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0079 or 0.00000014 BTC.

Xeonbit Token (XNS) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0164 or 0.00000029 BTC.

The Smokehouse (SMOKE) traded down 27.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0139 or 0.00000024 BTC.

Crypxie (CPX) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $5.33 or 0.00009400 BTC.

Terra Coin Profile

Terra uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 10th, 2018. Terra’s total supply is 954,594,444 coins and its circulating supply is 390,601,928 coins. Terra’s official Twitter account is @terra_money. Terra’s official message board is medium.com/terra-money. Terra’s official website is terra.money.

According to CryptoCompare, “Terra aims to build a new financial infrastructure that works better for everyone. The network is powered by a family of stablecoins, each pegged to major fiat currencies all algorithmically stabilized by Terra’s native token, Luna. Terra’s mission is to set money free by building open financial infrastructure. Luna, as the native staking asset from which the family of Terra stablecoins derives their stability, utility, and value, acts both as collateral for the entire Terra economy and as a staking token that secures the PoS network. Luna can be held and traded like a normal crypto asset, but can also be staked to accrue rewards in the network generated from transaction fees. Luna can also be used to make and vote on governance proposals. The family of Terra stablecoins is designed to achieve stability through consistent mining rewards with a contracting and expanding money supply. For example, if the system has detected that the price of a Terra currency has deviated from its peg, it applies pressure to normalize the price. Currently, the family of Terra stablecoins includes: KRT (Terra stablecoin pegged to Korean Won), UST (Terra stablecoin pegged to US Dollar), MNT (Terra stablecoin pegged to Mongolian Togrog), SDR (Terra stablecoin pegged to IMF SDR), with more being added in the future. “

Terra Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Terra directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Terra should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Terra using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

