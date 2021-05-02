Terra Virtua Kolect (TVK) Price Reaches $0.62 on Exchanges

Terra Virtua Kolect (CURRENCY:TVK) traded up 15.2% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on May 2nd. Terra Virtua Kolect has a market capitalization of $136.46 million and approximately $39.17 million worth of Terra Virtua Kolect was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Terra Virtua Kolect coin can now be purchased for $0.62 or 0.00001096 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, Terra Virtua Kolect has traded 57.5% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Terra Virtua Kolect alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $39.56 or 0.00069646 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $11.01 or 0.00019384 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001761 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $40.85 or 0.00071916 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $480.76 or 0.00846440 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $55.02 or 0.00096876 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $4,969.45 or 0.08749355 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.89 or 0.00047347 BTC.

Terra Virtua Kolect Coin Profile

Terra Virtua Kolect (TVK) is a coin. It launched on December 7th, 2020. Terra Virtua Kolect’s total supply is 1,200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 219,201,959 coins. The official message board for Terra Virtua Kolect is medium.com/terravirtua/introducing-terra-virtua-tokenomics-aeb8a86f9dd7. Terra Virtua Kolect’s official Twitter account is @terra_virtua and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Terra Virtua Kolect is terravirtua.io.

According to CryptoCompare, “Terra Virtua Kolect is an immersive collectible platform across Mobile, AR and VR with unique social, gaming and creative experiences, enabled by blockchain. Terra Virtua's approach to collectibles is to engage users in new and unique ways. Using gamification, it moves from just collecting for the sake of completion to engaging users through competing and creating new experiences. “

Terra Virtua Kolect Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Terra Virtua Kolect directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Terra Virtua Kolect should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Terra Virtua Kolect using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Terra Virtua Kolect Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Terra Virtua Kolect and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.