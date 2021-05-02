Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) Trading Up 3.8%

Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) shares were up 3.8% on Friday . The company traded as high as $704.98 and last traded at $702.91. Approximately 986,824 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the average daily volume of 34,683,859 shares. The stock had previously closed at $677.00.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on TSLA shares. Edward Jones started coverage on shares of Tesla in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Roth Capital reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $150.00 price target on shares of Tesla in a report on Thursday, January 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of Tesla to $860.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Tesla from $135.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 5th. Finally, JMP Securities lowered shares of Tesla from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Tesla currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $421.93.

Get Tesla alerts:

The company’s 50-day moving average is $686.58 and its 200 day moving average is $655.42. The company has a market capitalization of $680.96 billion, a PE ratio of 1,424.58, a P/E/G ratio of 8.81 and a beta of 2.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.63.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $10.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.89 billion. Tesla had a return on equity of 4.93% and a net margin of 1.97%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 73.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.23 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Tesla, Inc. will post 1.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Kimbal Musk sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $852.12, for a total transaction of $25,563,600.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 621,769 shares in the company, valued at $529,821,800.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Jerome M. Guillen sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $817.58, for a total transaction of $8,175,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 59,959 shares in the company, valued at approximately $49,021,279.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 145,153 shares of company stock worth $109,617,129 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 23.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in shares of Tesla by 64.1% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 8,094,441 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $5,712,005,000 after purchasing an additional 3,160,909 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Tesla in the fourth quarter worth approximately $5,497,219,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its position in Tesla by 7.9% during the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 4,058,655 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $2,710,897,000 after buying an additional 297,388 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in Tesla by 57.2% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,472,998 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $2,450,790,000 after acquiring an additional 1,263,228 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Tesla by 61.5% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,384,831 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $2,388,575,000 after acquiring an additional 1,288,796 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 41.39% of the company’s stock.

Tesla Company Profile (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits.

Featured Article: How to Use the MarketBeat Retirement Calculator

Receive News & Ratings for Tesla Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tesla and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.