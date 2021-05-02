TESSCO Technologies Incorporated (NASDAQ:TESS) Short Interest Down 25.3% in April

TESSCO Technologies Incorporated (NASDAQ:TESS) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 29,800 shares, a drop of 25.3% from the March 31st total of 39,900 shares. Currently, 0.5% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 47,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.6 days.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Brown Advisory Inc. boosted its stake in TESSCO Technologies by 6.9% during the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 81,594 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $509,000 after purchasing an additional 5,250 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TESSCO Technologies during the third quarter worth $142,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of TESSCO Technologies by 13.7% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 502,400 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,135,000 after purchasing an additional 60,400 shares during the period. 49.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded TESSCO Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th.

TESS opened at $7.23 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $7.59 and its 200 day moving average price is $6.95. The stock has a market cap of $63.83 million, a P/E ratio of -2.57 and a beta of 1.18. TESSCO Technologies has a 12 month low of $4.12 and a 12 month high of $9.25.

TESSCO Technologies (NASDAQ:TESS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, January 31st. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.66) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.32) by ($0.34). The firm had revenue of $99.24 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $102.10 million. TESSCO Technologies had a negative net margin of 4.73% and a negative return on equity of 11.16%. As a group, equities analysts predict that TESSCO Technologies will post -1.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TESSCO Technologies Company Profile

TESSCO Technologies Incorporated architects and delivers product and value chain solutions to support wireless systems in the United States. The company offers base station infrastructure products, including base station antennas, cable and transmission lines, small towers, lightning protection devices, connectors, power systems, enclosures, grounding products, jumpers, miscellaneous hardware products, and mobile antennas to build, repair, and upgrade wireless broadband systems, as well as connector installation, custom jumper assembly, site kitting, and logistics integration services.

