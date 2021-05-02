Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) PT Raised to $220.00

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) had its price objective increased by Susquehanna from $200.00 to $220.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. Susquehanna currently has a positive rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $200.00 price target on shares of Texas Instruments in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $185.00 to $206.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $170.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $170.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $155.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $189.23.

Get Texas Instruments alerts:

Shares of TXN stock opened at $180.51 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $186.23 and its 200-day simple moving average is $169.38. Texas Instruments has a 52 week low of $105.45 and a 52 week high of $197.58. The company has a current ratio of 4.24, a quick ratio of 3.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The company has a market cap of $166.11 billion, a PE ratio of 34.12, a P/E/G ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 1.06.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The semiconductor company reported $1.87 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.31. Texas Instruments had a net margin of 36.24% and a return on equity of 61.05%. The business had revenue of $4.29 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.98 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.14 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Texas Instruments will post 5.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 3rd will be given a dividend of $1.02 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 30th. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.26%. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 77.86%.

In related news, VP Darla H. Whitaker sold 30,658 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.41, for a total value of $5,439,035.78. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 73,304 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,004,862.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Richard K. Templeton sold 109,584 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.05, for a total transaction of $18,634,759.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 579,059 shares in the company, valued at $98,468,982.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 403,389 shares of company stock worth $69,314,467 over the last 90 days. 0.73% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TXN. Wealth Alliance raised its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Wealth Alliance now owns 9,553 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,364,000 after purchasing an additional 238 shares in the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Texas Instruments in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $207,000. IHT Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments by 10.9% in the 3rd quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 14,507 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,072,000 after purchasing an additional 1,431 shares in the last quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments by 12.8% in the 3rd quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 37,618 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $5,372,000 after purchasing an additional 4,264 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Chiron Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Texas Instruments during the third quarter valued at approximately $111,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.12% of the company’s stock.

About Texas Instruments

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements in various levels using battery management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage supervisors, voltage references, and lighting products.

Further Reading: How to calculate compound interest

Receive News & Ratings for Texas Instruments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Texas Instruments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.