Texas Roadhouse (NASDAQ:TXRH) PT Raised to $1,240.00

Texas Roadhouse (NASDAQ:TXRH) had its price target boosted by research analysts at Truist from $100.00 to $1,240.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on TXRH. Robert W. Baird cut shares of Texas Roadhouse from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $101.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Texas Roadhouse from $90.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on shares of Texas Roadhouse from $83.00 to $95.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Texas Roadhouse from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Texas Roadhouse from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $139.29.

Texas Roadhouse stock opened at $107.02 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $97.54 and its 200-day moving average is $84.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.01. Texas Roadhouse has a 1 year low of $41.68 and a 1 year high of $110.75. The company has a market cap of $7.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 137.21, a PEG ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 1.00.

Texas Roadhouse (NASDAQ:TXRH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The restaurant operator reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.32. Texas Roadhouse had a net margin of 2.19% and a return on equity of 5.97%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Texas Roadhouse will post 0.68 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Texas Roadhouse news, Director Gregory N. Moore sold 1,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.58, for a total value of $113,854.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,000 shares in the company, valued at $175,160. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CMO S. Chris Jacobsen sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total transaction of $212,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 19,968 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,697,280. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 109,071 shares of company stock valued at $10,386,397. Corporate insiders own 6.16% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Exane Derivatives acquired a new stake in shares of Texas Roadhouse during the first quarter worth approximately $46,000. Ziegler Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Texas Roadhouse by 19.8% during the first quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC now owns 5,625 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $540,000 after purchasing an additional 929 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Texas Roadhouse during the first quarter worth approximately $208,000. Park Avenue Securities LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Texas Roadhouse by 29.7% during the first quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 4,580 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $439,000 after purchasing an additional 1,050 shares during the period. Finally, JJJ Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Texas Roadhouse by 37.8% during the first quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 405 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.73% of the company’s stock.

Texas Roadhouse Company Profile

Texas Roadhouse, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates casual dining restaurants in the United States and internationally. The company operates and franchises Texas Roadhouse and Bubba's 33 restaurants. As of December 29, 2020, it operated 537 domestic restaurants and 97 franchise restaurants.

