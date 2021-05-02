Textron (NYSE:TXT) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.23 EPS

Textron (NYSE:TXT) announced its earnings results on Thursday. The aerospace company reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.23, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $2.88 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.75 billion. Textron had a return on equity of 8.69% and a net margin of 2.26%. The company’s revenue was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.35 earnings per share. Textron updated its FY 2021 guidance to 2.800-3.000 EPS.

Shares of NYSE:TXT opened at $64.24 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 2.33 and a quick ratio of 1.27. The stock has a market cap of $14.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.98, a PEG ratio of 6.44 and a beta of 1.77. Textron has a 12 month low of $21.92 and a 12 month high of $64.49. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $57.04 and its 200 day moving average price is $48.74.

Get Textron alerts:

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Investors of record on Friday, June 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.02 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 10th. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.12%. Textron’s payout ratio is 2.14%.

TXT has been the subject of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Textron from $45.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Textron from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $45.00 to $71.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Robert W. Baird upgraded Textron from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $57.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Friday. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Textron from $72.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Barclays upgraded Textron from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $52.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $57.30.

In other Textron news, Director Kathleen M. Bader sold 10,775 shares of Textron stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.00, for a total value of $689,600.00. Also, VP Mark S. Bamford sold 3,300 shares of Textron stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.75, for a total transaction of $170,775.00. Insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

About Textron

Textron Inc operates in the aircraft, defense, industrial, and finance businesses worldwide. The company's Textron Aviation segment manufactures, sells, and services business jets, turboprop and piston engine aircraft, and military trainer and defense aircraft; and commercial parts, as well as offers maintenance, inspection, and repair services.

Recommended Story: Earnings Reports

Receive News & Ratings for Textron Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Textron and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.