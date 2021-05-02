TFI International (TSE:TFII) PT Raised to C$115.00

TFI International (TSE:TFII) had its price target increased by National Bank Financial to C$115.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on TFI International from C$76.00 to C$90.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 8th. Scotiabank raised their price target on TFI International from C$106.00 to C$109.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Cormark boosted their price objective on TFI International from C$80.00 to C$105.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of TFI International from C$90.00 to C$115.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Finally, TD Securities lowered their price target on shares of TFI International from C$119.00 to C$115.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of C$104.63.

Get TFI International alerts:

TFII opened at C$107.70 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 88.73, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 1.52. The stock has a market capitalization of C$10.04 billion and a P/E ratio of 28.28. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is C$94.95 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$78.76. TFI International has a one year low of C$34.85 and a one year high of C$108.48.

In related news, Director Alain Bédard sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$101.50, for a total value of C$5,075,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 4,165,144 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$422,762,116.

TFI International Company Profile

TFI International Inc provides transportation and logistics services in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company operates through Package and Courier, Less-Than-Truckload (LTL), Truckload (TL), and Logistics segments. The Package and Courier segment engages in the pickup, transport, and delivery of items.

Further Reading: What are popular green investing opportunities?

Receive News & Ratings for TFI International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TFI International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.