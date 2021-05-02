TFS Financial (NASDAQ:TFSL) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

TFS Financial (NASDAQ:TFSL) announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The bank reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.01, MarketWatch Earnings reports. TFS Financial had a return on equity of 4.97% and a net margin of 16.38%.

Shares of TFSL stock opened at $19.56 on Friday. TFS Financial has a twelve month low of $13.27 and a twelve month high of $21.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 65.20 and a beta of 0.47. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $20.50 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $18.48. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.11.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 23rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 9th were issued a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.73%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 8th. TFS Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 373.33%.

In related news, CFO Paul J. Huml sold 2,140 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.76, for a total transaction of $44,426.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 103,876 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,156,465.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director William C. Mulligan sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.80, for a total value of $416,000.00. 1.55% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded TFS Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 1st.

About TFS Financial

TFS Financial Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides retail consumer banking services in the United States. Its deposit products include savings, money market, checking, individual retirement, and other qualified plan accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. The company also provides residential real estate mortgage loans, residential construction loans, and home equity loans and lines of credit, as well as purchase mortgages and first mortgage refinance loans.

