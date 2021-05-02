The Chefs’ Warehouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHEF) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.23 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect The Chefs’ Warehouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHEF) to report earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.23) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for The Chefs’ Warehouse’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.24) and the highest is ($0.22). The Chefs’ Warehouse posted earnings per share of ($0.52) during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 55.8%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that The Chefs’ Warehouse will report full-year earnings of ($0.52) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.60) to ($0.43). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $0.60 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.34 to $0.85. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow The Chefs’ Warehouse.

The Chefs’ Warehouse (NASDAQ:CHEF) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported ($0.50) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.42) by ($0.08). The Chefs’ Warehouse had a negative return on equity of 10.71% and a negative net margin of 2.78%. The company had revenue of $280.22 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $268.59 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.60) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 25.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several analysts recently commented on CHEF shares. Lake Street Capital started coverage on shares of The Chefs’ Warehouse in a research report on Monday, April 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $38.00 price target for the company. TheStreet upgraded shares of The Chefs’ Warehouse from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. BTIG Research upped their price target on shares of The Chefs’ Warehouse from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of The Chefs’ Warehouse from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The Chefs’ Warehouse currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $26.00.

CHEF stock opened at $32.23 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $32.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $26.32. The Chefs’ Warehouse has a 12 month low of $11.06 and a 12 month high of $35.56. The company has a market cap of $1.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -32.23 and a beta of 2.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 3.25 and a quick ratio of 2.52.

In other news, Vice Chairman John Pappas sold 300,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.26, for a total transaction of $9,978,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,008,557 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,544,605.82. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Alexandros Aldous sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.69, for a total transaction of $613,800.00. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 121,899 shares in the company, valued at $3,741,080.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 371,571 shares of company stock worth $12,400,085. Corporate insiders own 17.10% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. acquired a new position in shares of The Chefs’ Warehouse during the 4th quarter worth $62,000. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in The Chefs’ Warehouse in the 4th quarter valued at about $2,801,000. New York Life Investments Alternatives acquired a new stake in The Chefs’ Warehouse in the 4th quarter valued at about $895,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its stake in The Chefs’ Warehouse by 34.9% in the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 29,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $745,000 after acquiring an additional 7,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in The Chefs’ Warehouse by 21.0% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,864,133 shares of the company’s stock valued at $150,651,000 after acquiring an additional 1,017,530 shares during the last quarter. 78.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The Chefs’ Warehouse Company Profile

The Chefs' Warehouse, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes specialty food products in the United States and Canada. Its product portfolio includes approximately 55,000 stock-keeping units comprising specialty food products, such as artisan charcuterie, specialty cheeses, unique oils and vinegars, truffles, caviar, chocolate, and pastry products.

