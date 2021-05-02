The Flowr (CVE:FLWR) PT Lowered to C$1.50 at MKM Partners

The Flowr (CVE:FLWR) had its target price lowered by MKM Partners from C$2.00 to C$1.50 in a report issued on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports.

CVE:FLWR opened at C$0.28 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 46.75. The business’s 50 day moving average is C$0.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$0.38. The Flowr has a 52 week low of C$0.27 and a 52 week high of C$0.72. The company has a market cap of C$101.29 million and a PE ratio of -0.72.

The Flowr Company Profile

The Flowr Corporation cultivates, produces, and sells cannabis in Canada. It also has operations in Canada, Europe, and Australia. The company is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

