The Graph (GRT) Price Tops $1.62 on Exchanges

The Graph (CURRENCY:GRT) traded 2.2% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on May 2nd. One The Graph coin can now be bought for approximately $1.62 or 0.00002850 BTC on popular exchanges. The Graph has a market cap of $2.02 billion and approximately $187.09 million worth of The Graph was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, The Graph has traded 22.5% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get The Graph alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $39.59 or 0.00069683 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.06 or 0.00019468 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001760 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $40.87 or 0.00071923 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $481.59 or 0.00847570 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $55.01 or 0.00096816 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4,961.88 or 0.08732534 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.86 or 0.00047271 BTC.

About The Graph

The Graph is a coin. It was first traded on December 15th, 2020. The Graph’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,245,666,867 coins. The Graph’s official Twitter account is @GoRecruit_EN and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for The Graph is thegraph.com/blog. The Reddit community for The Graph is https://reddit.com/r/thegraph and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for The Graph is thegraph.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “The Graph is an indexing protocol for querying data for networks like Ethereum and IPFS, powering many applications in both DeFi and the broader Web3 ecosystem. Anyone can build and publish open APIs, called subgraphs, that applications can query using GraphQL to retrieve blockchain data. There is a hosted service in production that makes it easy for developers to get started building on The Graph and the decentralized network will be launching later this year. The Graph currently supports indexing data from Ethereum, IPFS and POA, with more networks coming soon. “

The Graph Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as The Graph directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade The Graph should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase The Graph using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for The Graph Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for The Graph and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.