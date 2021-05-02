The Greenbrier Companies, Inc. (NYSE:GBX) Shares Sold by Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP

Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP lessened its position in shares of The Greenbrier Companies, Inc. (NYSE:GBX) by 4.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 254,712 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 11,077 shares during the quarter. The Greenbrier Companies makes up 1.0% of Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP’s holdings, making the stock its 27th biggest position. Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP owned about 0.78% of The Greenbrier Companies worth $12,028,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new stake in shares of The Greenbrier Companies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. First Command Bank purchased a new stake in The Greenbrier Companies in the 1st quarter worth $30,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in The Greenbrier Companies by 93.9% in the 4th quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,041 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 504 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its position in The Greenbrier Companies by 78.9% during the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,134 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in The Greenbrier Companies in the 1st quarter valued at about $51,000. 91.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of GBX opened at $47.24 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.06, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $46.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $39.20. The Greenbrier Companies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $15.22 and a 12-month high of $50.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.26, a P/E/G ratio of 11.48 and a beta of 1.63.

The Greenbrier Companies (NYSE:GBX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 5th. The transportation company reported ($0.28) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.37) by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $295.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $375.64 million. The Greenbrier Companies had a net margin of 1.29% and a return on equity of 3.12%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 52.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.46 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that The Greenbrier Companies, Inc. will post 0.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 12th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 21st will be given a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 20th. The Greenbrier Companies’s payout ratio is 51.43%.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised The Greenbrier Companies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Cowen boosted their price target on shares of The Greenbrier Companies from $41.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $34.20.

In related news, insider Brian J. Comstock sold 8,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.30, for a total transaction of $359,550.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Martin Raymond Baker sold 9,364 shares of The Greenbrier Companies stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.41, for a total transaction of $378,399.24. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 47,840 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,933,214.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 27,864 shares of company stock worth $1,178,549. 2.74% of the stock is owned by insiders.

The Greenbrier Companies Company Profile

The Greenbrier Companies, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets railroad freight car equipment in North America, Europe, and South America. It operates through three segments: Manufacturing; Wheels, Repair & Parts; and Leasing & Services. The Manufacturing segment offers conventional railcars, such as covered hopper cars, boxcars, center partition cars, and bulkhead flat cars; tank cars; double-stack intermodal railcars; auto-max and multi-max products for the transportation of light vehicles; pressurized tank cars, non-pressurized tank cars, flat cars, coil cars, gondolas, sliding wall cars, and automobile transporter cars; and marine vessels.

