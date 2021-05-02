The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG) Holdings Lowered by Benin Management CORP

Benin Management CORP trimmed its holdings in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG) by 7.7% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 72,701 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 6,073 shares during the period. The Hartford Financial Services Group accounts for approximately 1.7% of Benin Management CORP’s holdings, making the stock its 10th largest holding. Benin Management CORP’s holdings in The Hartford Financial Services Group were worth $4,856,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Viking Global Investors LP purchased a new stake in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group during the fourth quarter worth about $395,322,000. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in The Hartford Financial Services Group by 14.5% during the fourth quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,150,322 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $350,223,000 after acquiring an additional 907,648 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in The Hartford Financial Services Group by 82.9% during the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,621,766 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $324,333,000 after buying an additional 3,001,415 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 5,688,711 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $278,591,000 after acquiring an additional 55,652 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in The Hartford Financial Services Group during the fourth quarter worth about $192,651,000. 90.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:HIG opened at $65.96 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $30.26 and a 52-week high of $69.94. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $65.82 and its 200 day moving average price is $51.75. The company has a market capitalization of $23.57 billion, a PE ratio of 13.80, a P/E/G ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.05.

The Hartford Financial Services Group (NYSE:HIG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The insurance provider reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by ($0.19). The Hartford Financial Services Group had a return on equity of 12.19% and a net margin of 8.50%. The business had revenue of $5.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.18 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.34 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 5.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 1st were paid a $0.35 dividend. This is an increase from The Hartford Financial Services Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 26th. The Hartford Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.78%.

In other news, EVP William A. Bloom sold 33,019 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.22, for a total transaction of $2,153,499.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 70,372 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,589,661.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Jonathan R. Bennett sold 1,865 shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.00, for a total value of $126,820.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 25,641 shares in the company, valued at $1,743,588. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 183,332 shares of company stock worth $12,064,527. Corporate insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently issued reports on HIG shares. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group from $60.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 5th. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group in a research report on Wednesday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $82.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group from $55.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group from $53.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on The Hartford Financial Services Group from $54.00 to $67.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $67.77.

The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc provides insurance and financial services to individual and business customers in the United States, the United Kingdom, continental Europe, and internationally. Its Commercial Lines segment offers workers' compensation, property, automobile, liability, umbrella, bond, marine, livestock, and reinsurance; and customized insurance products and risk management services, including professional liability, bond, surety, and specialty casualty coverages through regional offices, branches, sales and policyholder service centers, independent retail agents and brokers, wholesale agents, and reinsurance brokers.

