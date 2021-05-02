The Hershey (NYSE:HSY) Updates FY21 Earnings Guidance

The Hershey (NYSE:HSY) issued an update on its FY21 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $6.79-6.92 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $6.74. The company issued revenue guidance of +4-6% to $8.49-8.64 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $8.40 billion.The Hershey also updated its FY 2021 guidance to 6.790-6.920 EPS.

Shares of The Hershey stock opened at $164.30 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.98. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $158.45 and its 200-day simple moving average is $151.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.82, a PEG ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 0.31. The Hershey has a twelve month low of $125.50 and a twelve month high of $165.50.

Get The Hershey alerts:

The Hershey (NYSE:HSY) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $1.92 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.80 by $0.12. The Hershey had a return on equity of 70.30% and a net margin of 14.87%. The firm had revenue of $2.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.12 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.63 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that The Hershey will post 6.23 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Friday, May 21st will be given a $0.804 dividend. This represents a $3.22 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.96%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 20th. The Hershey’s dividend payout ratio is currently 55.71%.

HSY has been the topic of several analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on The Hershey from $157.00 to $162.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded The Hershey from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating and lifted their price target for the company from $157.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Piper Sandler upgraded The Hershey from a neutral rating to an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on The Hershey from $160.00 to $162.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on The Hershey from $152.00 to $166.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Friday. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $163.79.

In other news, SVP Christopher M. Scalia sold 8,021 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.47, for a total value of $1,222,961.87. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 7,318 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,115,775.46. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Michele Buck sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.06, for a total value of $365,150.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 192,331 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,091,865.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 18,926 shares of company stock valued at $2,914,171. 29.39% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

The Hershey Company Profile

The Hershey Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells confectionery products and pantry items. The company operates in two segments, North America; and International and Other. It offers chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery products; gum and mint refreshment products comprising mints, chewing gums, and bubble gums; pantry items, such as baking ingredients, toppings, beverages, and sundae syrups; and snack items, including spreads, meat snacks, bars and snack bites, mixes, popcorn and protein bars, and cookies.

Read More: Why are trading ranges significant?

Receive News & Ratings for The Hershey Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Hershey and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.