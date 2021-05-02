The Middleby (NASDAQ:MIDD) Given New $210.00 Price Target at KeyCorp

The Middleby (NASDAQ:MIDD) had its price target hoisted by KeyCorp from $195.00 to $210.00 in a report published on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the industrial products company’s stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for The Middleby’s Q3 2021 earnings at $1.92 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $7.45 EPS.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their price objective on shares of The Middleby from $140.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of The Middleby from $192.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, April 16th. CL King raised shares of The Middleby from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of The Middleby from $150.00 to $225.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of The Middleby from $140.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The Middleby presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $175.56.

The Middleby stock opened at $181.32 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.09 billion, a PE ratio of 37.93 and a beta of 1.77. The Middleby has a twelve month low of $49.11 and a twelve month high of $186.20. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The company has a 50 day moving average of $168.52 and a 200-day moving average of $140.83.

The Middleby (NASDAQ:MIDD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 28th. The industrial products company reported $1.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $729.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $694.90 million. The Middleby had a net margin of 10.28% and a return on equity of 15.18%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.00 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that The Middleby will post 4.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MIDD. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Middleby in the third quarter valued at $482,000. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky increased its holdings in shares of The Middleby by 46.0% in the third quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 9,100 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $816,000 after purchasing an additional 2,866 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. increased its holdings in shares of The Middleby by 3.5% in the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 33,221 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,975,000 after purchasing an additional 1,130 shares during the last quarter. Burney Co. increased its holdings in shares of The Middleby by 14.9% in the third quarter. Burney Co. now owns 57,126 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,125,000 after purchasing an additional 7,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TRUE Private Wealth Advisors increased its holdings in shares of The Middleby by 11.8% in the fourth quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors now owns 1,350 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $174,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares during the last quarter.

The Middleby Company Profile

The Middleby Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, marketing, and distribution of foodservice equipment. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Foodservice Equipment Group, Food Processing Equipment Group, Residential Kitchen Equipment Group, and Corporate and Other. The Commercial Foodservice Equipment Group segment manufactures, sells, and distributes foodservice equipment for the restaurant and institutional kitchen industry.

