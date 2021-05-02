The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC) Shares Sold by KBC Group NV

KBC Group NV trimmed its position in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC) by 30.1% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 106,895 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 45,992 shares during the period. KBC Group NV’s holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group were worth $18,751,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in The PNC Financial Services Group in the fourth quarter valued at $671,132,000. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group by 57.8% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,399,370 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,251,506,000 after purchasing an additional 3,076,159 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group by 9.2% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 26,391,754 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,932,371,000 after purchasing an additional 2,230,186 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group by 34.7% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,388,311 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $504,860,000 after purchasing an additional 873,125 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group by 39.0% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,987,257 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $445,102,000 after purchasing an additional 838,492 shares during the last quarter. 80.56% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, EVP Karen L. Larrimer sold 3,205 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.92, for a total transaction of $502,928.60. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 24,580 shares in the company, valued at $3,857,093.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 3,455 shares of company stock valued at $546,810. 0.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts have commented on PNC shares. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $161.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Stephens upped their price target on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $190.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Piper Sandler lowered The PNC Financial Services Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $162.00 to $167.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Smith Barney Citigroup upgraded The PNC Financial Services Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $140.00 to $179.00 in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price objective on The PNC Financial Services Group from $150.00 to $167.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $171.05.

Shares of NYSE PNC opened at $186.95 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $177.98 and a 200-day simple moving average of $152.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $79.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $93.27 and a 52 week high of $189.43.

The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 15th. The financial services provider reported $4.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.75 by $1.35. The PNC Financial Services Group had a net margin of 38.16% and a return on equity of 5.97%. The business had revenue of $4.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.10 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.95 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 6.09 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 5th. Investors of record on Friday, April 16th will be given a dividend of $1.15 per share. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 15th. The PNC Financial Services Group’s payout ratio is currently 40.39%.

The PNC Financial Services Group Profile

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Retail Banking, Corporate & Institutional Banking, and Asset Management Group. The Retail Banking segment offers brokerage, insurance, and investment and cash management services; checking, savings, and money market accounts; certificates of deposits; and lending products, which includes residential mortgages, home equity loans and lines of credit, auto loans, education loans, and personal and small business loans, and credit cards to consumer and small business customers through a network of branches, ATMs, call centers, and online and mobile banking channels.

