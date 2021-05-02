The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $18.19 Billion

Analysts expect The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) to report $18.19 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have issued estimates for The Procter & Gamble’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $17.73 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $18.52 billion. The Procter & Gamble posted sales of $17.70 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 2.8%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, July 29th.

On average, analysts expect that The Procter & Gamble will report full-year sales of $75.38 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $74.91 billion to $75.69 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $77.72 billion, with estimates ranging from $76.54 billion to $78.68 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover The Procter & Gamble.

The Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The company reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.07. The Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 30.69% and a net margin of 18.92%. The business had revenue of $18.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.17 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

PG has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Independent Research raised The Procter & Gamble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $149.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered The Procter & Gamble from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $139.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on The Procter & Gamble from $165.00 to $155.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 26th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $150.00 price objective (down from $165.00) on shares of The Procter & Gamble in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, Citigroup lowered The Procter & Gamble from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The Procter & Gamble currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $148.93.

In other The Procter & Gamble news, insider Deborah P. Majoras sold 12,872 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.47, for a total value of $1,743,769.84. Also, VP Valarie L. Sheppard sold 1,811 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.77, for a total value of $227,769.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 560,215 shares of company stock valued at $72,179,449 over the last 90 days. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in PG. Emerson Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Procter & Gamble in the first quarter valued at $26,000. MD Financial Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of The Procter & Gamble in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Greenhouse Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Procter & Gamble in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Luken Investment Analytics LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Procter & Gamble in the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Flagship Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Procter & Gamble in the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Institutional investors own 63.05% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:PG traded up $0.91 during trading on Thursday, hitting $133.42. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,188,831 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,282,777. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.87. The company has a market capitalization of $326.64 billion, a PE ratio of 25.51, a PEG ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 0.38. The Procter & Gamble has a fifty-two week low of $111.25 and a fifty-two week high of $146.92. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $133.55 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $134.95.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 23rd will be given a $0.8698 dividend. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.61%. This is an increase from The Procter & Gamble’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.79. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 22nd. The Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio is 67.97%.

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods to consumers in North and Latin America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Greater China, India, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates in five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

