The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) Shares Sold by Versant Capital Management Inc

Versant Capital Management Inc lowered its stake in shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) by 9.4% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 3,960 shares of the company’s stock after selling 412 shares during the quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc’s holdings in The Procter & Gamble were worth $536,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PG. Avondale Wealth Management acquired a new position in The Procter & Gamble in the first quarter worth $203,000. Clarius Group LLC boosted its holdings in The Procter & Gamble by 1.3% in the first quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 24,198 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,277,000 after purchasing an additional 316 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in The Procter & Gamble by 3.0% in the first quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 213,805 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,956,000 after purchasing an additional 6,236 shares during the period. Red Door Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in The Procter & Gamble by 10.5% in the first quarter. Red Door Wealth Management LLC now owns 19,469 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,642,000 after purchasing an additional 1,844 shares during the period. Finally, Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. lifted its stake in The Procter & Gamble by 0.7% in the first quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 132,025 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,880,000 after buying an additional 961 shares during the last quarter. 63.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, insider Deborah P. Majoras sold 12,872 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.47, for a total transaction of $1,743,769.84. Also, Director Nelson Peltz sold 408,880 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.71, for a total value of $52,626,944.80. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,357 shares in the company, valued at approximately $689,499.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 560,215 shares of company stock worth $72,179,449 in the last ninety days. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:PG opened at $133.42 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $133.55 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $134.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $326.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 0.38. The Procter & Gamble Company has a fifty-two week low of $111.25 and a fifty-two week high of $146.92.

The Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last announced its earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The company reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $18.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18 billion. The Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 30.69% and a net margin of 18.92%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.17 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 23rd will be issued a dividend of $0.8698 per share. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 22nd. This is a boost from The Procter & Gamble’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.79. The Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio is presently 67.97%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on PG shares. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $150.00 target price (down from $165.00) on shares of The Procter & Gamble in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on The Procter & Gamble in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $149.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup cut shares of The Procter & Gamble from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of The Procter & Gamble from $159.00 to $158.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of The Procter & Gamble from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $141.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $148.93.

About The Procter & Gamble

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods to consumers in North and Latin America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Greater China, India, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates in five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

