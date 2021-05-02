The Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW) Price Target Increased to $310.00 by Analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

The Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW) had its target price raised by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $267.00 to $310.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft currently has a buy rating on the specialty chemicals company’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on SHW. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of The Sherwin-Williams from $255.00 to $268.67 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of The Sherwin-Williams from a hold rating to a strong sell rating and set a $218.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an outperform rating and issued a $291.33 target price on shares of The Sherwin-Williams in a report on Monday, March 22nd. TheStreet cut shares of The Sherwin-Williams from a b rating to a c+ rating in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of The Sherwin-Williams from $246.67 to $253.33 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The Sherwin-Williams has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $301.49.

Shares of NYSE:SHW opened at $273.87 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96. The Sherwin-Williams has a fifty-two week low of $172.32 and a fifty-two week high of $275.00. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $263.17 and its 200 day moving average price is $244.31. The stock has a market cap of $73.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 1.01.

The Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 26th. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.65 by $0.41. The Sherwin-Williams had a net margin of 10.41% and a return on equity of 56.69%. The company had revenue of $4.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.51 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $4.08 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that The Sherwin-Williams will post 24.3 EPS for the current year.

The Sherwin-Williams declared that its board has approved a share buyback plan on Wednesday, February 17th that authorizes the company to buyback 15,000,000 shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the specialty chemicals company to reacquire shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are often an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 4th. Investors of record on Friday, May 21st will be paid a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.80%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 20th. The Sherwin-Williams’s payout ratio is 10.42%.

In other news, SVP Jane M. Cronin sold 1,895 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $700.00, for a total transaction of $1,326,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 3,915 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,740,500. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Peter J. Ippolito sold 1,726 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $711.87, for a total transaction of $1,228,687.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 37,466 shares of company stock valued at $25,811,540. Corporate insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Black Swift Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Sherwin-Williams during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Sherwin-Williams during the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Sherwin-Williams during the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new stake in shares of The Sherwin-Williams during the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Crescent Capital Consulting LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Sherwin-Williams during the 4th quarter worth about $37,000. 76.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About The Sherwin-Williams

The Sherwin-Williams Company develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells paints, coatings, and related products to professional, industrial, commercial, and retail customers. It operates in three segments: The Americas Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coatings Group. The Americas Group segment offers architectural paints and coatings, and protective and marine products, as well as OEM product finishes and related products for architectural and industrial paint contractors, and do-it-yourself homeowners.

