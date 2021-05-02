The Southern (NYSE:SO) Issues FY21 Earnings Guidance

The Southern (NYSE:SO) updated its FY21 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of $3.25-3.35 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $3.32. The Southern also updated its FY 2021 guidance to 3.250-3.350 EPS.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of The Southern from $57.00 to $59.00 and gave the company an underperform rating in a report on Monday, April 12th. KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of The Southern from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of The Southern from $71.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Bank of America raised shares of The Southern from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $64.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of The Southern from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $63.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The Southern currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $65.92.

NYSE SO traded up $1.01 on Friday, hitting $66.17. 5,414,009 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,000,157. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.73. The business’s fifty day moving average is $62.59 and its 200 day moving average is $60.71. The Southern has a 52 week low of $50.40 and a 52 week high of $66.40. The company has a market capitalization of $70.12 billion, a PE ratio of 22.06, a P/E/G ratio of 3.56 and a beta of 0.39.

The Southern (NYSE:SO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The utilities provider reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.13. The Southern had a net margin of 15.80% and a return on equity of 10.08%. Analysts predict that The Southern will post 3.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 17th will be issued a $0.66 dividend. This is an increase from The Southern’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.64. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 14th. The Southern’s payout ratio is currently 82.32%.

In related news, EVP James Y. Kerr II sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.16, for a total value of $1,654,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 126,918 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,396,894.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.00, for a total transaction of $152,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 66,127 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,033,747. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 38,049 shares of company stock worth $2,460,650 over the last 90 days. 0.39% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

The Southern Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. It operates in four segments: Gas Distribution Operations, Gas Pipeline Investments, Wholesale Gas Services, and Gas Marketing Services. The company also constructs, acquires, owns, and manages power generation assets, including renewable energy and battery energy storage projects and sells electricity in the wholesale market; and distributes natural gas in Illinois, Georgia, Virginia, and Tennessee, as well as provides gas marketing services, wholesale gas services, and gas pipeline investments operations.

