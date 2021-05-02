The Southern (NYSE:SO) Releases FY21 Earnings Guidance

The Southern (NYSE:SO) updated its FY21 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $3.25-3.35 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $3.32. The Southern also updated its FY 2021 guidance to 3.250-3.350 EPS.

SO traded up $1.01 during trading on Friday, reaching $66.17. The company had a trading volume of 5,414,009 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,000,157. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $62.59 and a 200-day simple moving average of $60.71. The stock has a market cap of $70.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.06, a PEG ratio of 3.56 and a beta of 0.39. The Southern has a 52 week low of $50.40 and a 52 week high of $66.40.

The Southern (NYSE:SO) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The utilities provider reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.13. The Southern had a net margin of 15.80% and a return on equity of 10.08%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that The Southern will post 3.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.66 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 14th. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.99%. This is a positive change from The Southern’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.64. The Southern’s dividend payout ratio is currently 82.32%.

SO has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Evercore ISI cut The Southern from an in-line rating to an underperform rating and set a $61.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Mizuho increased their price target on shares of The Southern from $57.00 to $59.00 and gave the company an underperform rating in a research report on Monday, April 12th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of The Southern from $57.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on The Southern from $71.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on The Southern from $73.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The Southern has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $65.92.

In related news, insider Ann P. Daiss sold 5,549 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.75, for a total value of $348,199.75. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 18,666 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,171,291.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 2,500 shares of The Southern stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.00, for a total value of $152,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 66,127 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,033,747. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 38,049 shares of company stock worth $2,460,650. 0.39% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About The Southern

The Southern Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. It operates in four segments: Gas Distribution Operations, Gas Pipeline Investments, Wholesale Gas Services, and Gas Marketing Services. The company also constructs, acquires, owns, and manages power generation assets, including renewable energy and battery energy storage projects and sells electricity in the wholesale market; and distributes natural gas in Illinois, Georgia, Virginia, and Tennessee, as well as provides gas marketing services, wholesale gas services, and gas pipeline investments operations.

