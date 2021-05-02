The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) Shares Sold by Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd.

Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. trimmed its holdings in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) by 44.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,996 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 7,945 shares during the period. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd.’s holdings in The Walt Disney were worth $5,884,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of The Walt Disney by 11.4% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 32,108,070 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $5,817,340,000 after acquiring an additional 3,291,751 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of The Walt Disney by 16.1% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 23,913,777 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $4,332,698,000 after acquiring an additional 3,315,118 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of The Walt Disney by 37.2% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 19,494,013 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $3,531,925,000 after acquiring an additional 5,288,711 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of The Walt Disney during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $3,003,286,000. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of The Walt Disney by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 9,888,776 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $1,791,649,000 after acquiring an additional 392,065 shares in the last quarter. 62.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have weighed in on DIS. Rosenblatt Securities increased their target price on The Walt Disney from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Sanford C. Bernstein reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $167.00 target price on shares of The Walt Disney in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Argus increased their target price on The Walt Disney from $200.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $223.00 target price on shares of The Walt Disney in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on The Walt Disney from $211.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $191.69.

NYSE:DIS opened at $186.02 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The Walt Disney Company has a 1-year low of $98.86 and a 1-year high of $203.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $337.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -116.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.07 and a beta of 1.20. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $188.17 and a 200 day simple moving average of $169.32.

The Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The entertainment giant reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.45) by $0.77. The Walt Disney had a positive return on equity of 4.05% and a negative net margin of 4.38%. The business had revenue of $16.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.84 billion. Equities analysts predict that The Walt Disney Company will post 1.69 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Chairman Robert A. Iger sold 237,136 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.03, for a total value of $41,743,050.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Mary Jayne Parker sold 7,436 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.60, for a total value of $1,380,121.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 839,487 shares of company stock valued at $158,444,151. Company insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates domestic cable networks under the Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, and National Geographic brands; and television broadcast network under the ABC brand, as well as eight domestic television stations.

