Theravance Biopharma (TBPH) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Theravance Biopharma (NASDAQ:TBPH) is scheduled to issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, May 4th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($1.08) per share for the quarter. Parties that are interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Theravance Biopharma (NASDAQ:TBPH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.92) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.02) by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $18.73 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.91 million. On average, analysts expect Theravance Biopharma to post $-4 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NASDAQ:TBPH opened at $19.74 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $20.81 and its 200 day moving average price is $18.94. The company has a market cap of $1.29 billion, a PE ratio of -4.17 and a beta of 0.94. Theravance Biopharma has a fifty-two week low of $14.48 and a fifty-two week high of $29.81.

In other Theravance Biopharma news, SVP Philip D. Worboys sold 8,829 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total value of $176,580.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 343,679 shares in the company, valued at $6,873,580. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 5.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. SVB Leerink cut their price target on Theravance Biopharma from $41.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Theravance Biopharma from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $15.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, January 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Theravance Biopharma from $31.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.00.

About Theravance Biopharma

Theravance Biopharma, Inc, a diversified biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes organ-selective medicines in the United States, Europe, and Asia. The company offers YUPELRI, a once-daily, nebulized long-acting muscarinic antagonist used for the treatment of chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD).

