Thisoption (CURRENCY:TONS) traded down 7% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on May 2nd. Thisoption has a total market cap of $4.20 million and $10,433.00 worth of Thisoption was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Thisoption has traded down 5.9% against the U.S. dollar. One Thisoption coin can now be purchased for about $0.76 or 0.00001339 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.58 or 0.00002783 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001760 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $36.43 or 0.00064115 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $158.87 or 0.00279600 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.33 or 0.00004093 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $649.56 or 0.01143184 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $418.93 or 0.00737281 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $14.81 or 0.00026062 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $56,929.39 or 1.00192009 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Thisoption Profile

Thisoption’s total supply is 180,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 5,514,569 coins. Thisoption’s official message board is medium.com/@thisoption.com. The official website for Thisoption is extons.io. Thisoption’s official Twitter account is @thisoption and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Thisoption

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Thisoption directly using U.S. dollars.

