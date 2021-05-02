Thor Industries, Inc. (NYSE:THO) Shares Sold by New York State Teachers Retirement System

New York State Teachers Retirement System reduced its stake in Thor Industries, Inc. (NYSE:THO) by 10.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 63,514 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 7,106 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System owned approximately 0.11% of Thor Industries worth $8,558,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. IBM Retirement Fund acquired a new stake in Thor Industries in the 1st quarter valued at $248,000. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its holdings in Thor Industries by 15.8% in the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 4,073 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $548,000 after purchasing an additional 555 shares in the last quarter. BOKF NA increased its holdings in Thor Industries by 5.9% in the 1st quarter. BOKF NA now owns 11,044 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,488,000 after purchasing an additional 616 shares in the last quarter. Murphy Pohlad Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Thor Industries by 28.0% in the 1st quarter. Murphy Pohlad Asset Management LLC now owns 14,175 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,909,000 after purchasing an additional 3,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eagle Ridge Investment Management increased its holdings in Thor Industries by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Eagle Ridge Investment Management now owns 91,909 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $12,384,000 after purchasing an additional 2,182 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.13% of the company’s stock.

THO opened at $141.59 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $138.59 and its 200-day moving average is $111.89. The stock has a market cap of $7.84 billion, a PE ratio of 27.55 and a beta of 2.42. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. Thor Industries, Inc. has a twelve month low of $59.32 and a twelve month high of $152.20.

Thor Industries (NYSE:THO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 8th. The construction company reported $2.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.60 by $0.78. The company had revenue of $2.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.55 billion. Thor Industries had a return on equity of 13.15% and a net margin of 3.34%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.52 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Thor Industries, Inc. will post 7.76 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 16th. Investors of record on Friday, April 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.41 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 31st. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.16%. Thor Industries’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.60%.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on THO shares. TheStreet upgraded Thor Industries from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Wedbush raised their target price on Thor Industries from $107.00 to $137.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. KeyCorp lifted their price target on Thor Industries from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Truist lifted their price target on Thor Industries from $135.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Thor Industries from $125.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $128.13.

In other Thor Industries news, VP Kenneth D. Julian sold 4,532 shares of Thor Industries stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.61, for a total value of $619,116.52. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 43,498 shares in the company, valued at $5,942,261.78. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director James L. Ziemer sold 2,045 shares of Thor Industries stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.09, for a total transaction of $284,439.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 18,220 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,534,219.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Thor Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells recreational vehicles (RVs), and related parts and accessories in the United States, Canada, and Europe. It offers travel trailers under the Airstream Classic, Globetrotter, International, Flying Cloud, Caravel, Bambi, and Basecamp trade names; Class B motorhomes under the Interstate and Atlas series, and Sequence and Tellaro trade names; and gasoline and diesel Class A and Class C motorhomes under the Four Winds, Freedom Elite, Majestic, Hurricane, Chateau, Windsport, Axis, Vegas, Tuscany, Palazzo, Aria, Quantum, Compass, Gemini, and A.C.E trade names.

