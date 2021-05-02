ThreeD Capital Inc (CNSX:IDK) Director Sheldon Inwentash Purchases 25,000 Shares of Stock

ThreeD Capital Inc (CNSX:IDK) Director Sheldon Inwentash acquired 25,000 shares of ThreeD Capital stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 27th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $0.87 per share, with a total value of $21,800.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 3,946,266 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,441,143.95.

Sheldon Inwentash also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, April 29th, Sheldon Inwentash bought 25,000 shares of ThreeD Capital stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $0.90 per share, for a total transaction of $22,460.00.

On Wednesday, April 21st, Sheldon Inwentash bought 50,000 shares of ThreeD Capital stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $0.76 per share, for a total transaction of $38,220.00.

ThreeD Capital Inc has a twelve month low of $0.05 and a twelve month high of $0.63.

About ThreeD Capital

ThreeD Capital Inc, formerly known as Brownstone Energy Inc, is a venture capital firm specializing in early stage and growth capital opportunistic investments. The firm seeks to invest in technology; biotechnology; junior resources with an emphasis on the precious-metal and battery-metal sectors; artificial intelligence with a focus on disruptive data science technologies, machine learning, and neuro networks; and blockchain sectors with a focus on blockchain assets.

